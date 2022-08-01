Coast Country business 'too good to lose' says Merimbula business woman Kathy Simmons

It wasn't ever Kathy Simmons plan to take over Coast Country from Jan Smith who retired from the Merimbula business earlier this year.
"When Jan said she was retiring I was hoping someone would buy it because it's just a beautiful business,"she said.
Kathy Simmons opened women's clothing shop Ginger & Luvvy in March 2017 and then moved her business to Broadwalk Fashion on Market St in 2020.
"Jan invested her creative energies with a vision to build a very beautiful boutique business which became a great success. Both locals and visitors alike appreciated the quality clothing, furniture, giftware, and homewares sourced by Jan," Kathy said.
"Tourists always made a point of coming in for the RM Williams clothing and beautiful homewares."
Kathy said many people were disappointed when Jan closed Coast Country - some were even tearful, Kathy said.
"It was a really good business with really good staff - staff make a business - and it was too good to lose," she said.
"So when no one bought it, I thought I would take on the challenge."
Behind the brown paper covered windows Kathy is busy. The store will continue to be an RM Williams stockist following Jan Smith's successful 18-year association with the brand making her one of the top selling rural businesses for RM Williams.
There will also be wool clothing from Toorallie which originated in Bombala.
"There was a sheep farm in Bombala called Toorallie and they had a knitting mill in the old cinema at Bombala. It was in the 70s and people travelled for miles to buy their products."
Kathy explained that the company hit difficult times but has since been reviltalised by the original owner's sons although the wool no longer comes from Bombala.
In keeping with her Australian produced theme for the shop, Kathy will aslo have Australian artwork prints and local photography.
"It's going to be very similar to what Jan did in the past with homewares and furniture as well," Kathy said.
She accepts there is a lot of online shopping but believes people still want to shop in a "bricks and mortar building" and be able to touch, feel and see the items they want to purchase, particularly tourists.
"For visitors to the region, this is a destination store for them, part of the Merimbula experience."
Kathy relates the experience she had with visitors prior to the lockdown.
"The last cruise ship before the lockdown, a large group from America came into Ginger & Luvvy and just wanted to take something home with them, something uniquely Australian."
She particularly remembers the day for the sales made to the visitors, and is looking forward to the return of international visitors. However the last year has been her best since she started in 2017, something she puts down to the influx of visitors over summer and maybe pent-up demand.
Kathy said that when she started in 2017 she knew she had to be in business with a long-term vision because there were parking issues and the intersection was being built which she said had a negative effect on business in Merimbula.
But now with Coast Country about to re-open in August, Kathy is enthusiastic.
"Permanent closure of Jan's store would have been a great shame. I just couldn't allow her legacy to Merimbula pass by," said Kathy.
"Jan should be very proud of her success as a prominent, well respected, and professional business operator in Merimbula. I wish her a happy retirement," Kathy added.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
