Dress to Impress was the theme, and they did!

Dress to Impress was the theme and absolutely everyone delivered, Take Your Brain Dancing teacher Wendy Colhoun said.
"It really set the theme for a fabulous night of fun and dance at Merimbula's Uniting Church Hall."
Peter Colhoun kept the music coming and the dancers kept dancing.
"No one had time to feel cold, although one helpful dancer reminded everyone several times that it was six degrees outside," Wendy said.
"Dorothea Bonney's hot pink sequins probably stole the show, she carried off her costume to perfection, along with her dance partner Anthony Gerrard, looking very debonair.
"Many dancers commented that getting dressed to a theme really enhanced the fun of dancing," Wendy added.
Interested in exercising your feet as well as your brain? Contact Wendy Colhoun on 0412 997 769. No prior experience is necessary.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
