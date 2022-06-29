Merimbula News Weekly
Crowning event for Eden as new mountain bike trails to host major event first stage

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 5 2022 - 5:37am, first published June 29 2022 - 2:02am
Eden, along with Tathra, is scheduled to host the first stage of a new mountain bike event called the Quad Crown from August 5-7, and race organisers say it could attract up to 2000 competitors.

