Essential Energy and WIRES in magpie rescue at Mogareeka

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:07am, first published 12:15am
It was Essential Energy to the rescue after local wildlife carers from WIRES made numerous calls to police, Fire & Rescue NSW, the SES and two arborists, to help help a magpie hanging upside high in a tree at Mogareeka.

