Essential Energy and WIRES in magpie rescue at Mogareeka

It was Essential Energy to the rescue after local wildlife carers from WIRES made numerous calls to police, Fire & Rescue NSW, the SES and two arborists, to help help a magpie hanging upside high in a tree at Mogareeka.
Michelle Strickland and Amanda Shane were at the Ray Whyman Reserve, Mogareeka on Wednesday, June 22 when they saw the distressed bird entangled in fishing line hanging upside down over six metres high from a large tree and called WIRES.
Advertisement
What followed next was a series of phone calls to see who could help. A police officer from Bateman's Bay suggested Essential Energy and contacted Essential Energy at Tura Beach.
READ MORE:
Happily for the poor magpie, Essential Energy employees Rob Bexterman, Ross Witcombe and Bryan Motbey were available to assist with a cherrypicker.
Bryan Motbey, who has been nominated as Essential Energy's apprentice of the year now has another skill to add to his cv.
The whole operation from receiving the call took almost four hours until Paula Park (WIRES member) was finally able to release the magpie back to the wild.
Birds are often entangled in fishing line and WIRES would like to remind everyone to take care with fishing gear in general. If you are interested in getting involved with WIRES please head to wires.org.au
Sign up here for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Our journalists work hard to bring you all the latest news and information. To support us please consider subscribing, which gives you unlimited access to ACM websites across the Far South Coast and The Canberra Times. To those who already subscribe, thank you. For anyone wishing to support the work we do, please subscribe by clicking here
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.