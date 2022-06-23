Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Merimbula's Emma Stewart believes path to reconciliation starts by teaching Aboriginal ways of leading and healing

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated June 23 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Stewart, 33, is a proud Bidjigal and Gweagal woman with kinship to Eora, Dharawal, Dharug, Yuin and Gundangara Nations. She works as a cultural connector, intuitive healer, and artist. Photo: supplied

Emma Stewart's laugh is infectious.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.