WinterSun Festival kicks off their second year with exciting new events

WinterSun Festival organisers are excited for the long weekend's activities, with their newest event the Wharf to Wharf Challenge booked out already.
The new festival is only in its second year, however organiser Lynn McColl said they were thrilled to be hosting their festival in conjunction with the Merimbula Jazz Festival.
"The festival worked so well last year that we knew it would fit in perfectly around the Jazz Festival as a complementing feature to the long weekend's festivities," Ms McColl said.
WinterSun will kick off with two swimming events on Saturday morning with the first being the classic Mitchies Salty Swim, a 120 metre splash n dash, that will begin at 8am.
Those seeking to partake in an even bolder swim can join in the second 1.2k swim, dubbed the Jetty to Jetty swim which will begin at 8.30.
The Jetty to Jetty swim will see participants swim from Mitchies Jetty to Spencer Park Jetty and back.
Registrations and check-ins will need to be completed by 7.30am and swimmers and onlookers can warm themselves up with Merimbula Marine Rescue's hot chocolates, hot pastries and other warming delights.
Those interested in registering for the swims can visit the website www.eventbrite.com/e/wintersun-2022.
All the funds collected for the swimming events will be donated to the Pambula Surf Life Saving Club and Marine Rescue Merimbula.
After the swimming events, festival goers will be able to enjoy live music on Market Street, Merimbula, for the rest of the afternoon until 6.30pm.
Market Street will be closed to traffic to allow dancing in the street.
On Sunday, the Wharf to Wharf Challenge will begin, with participants tackling the 27km trail stretched along the scenic coastline from Tathra to Merimbula.
The challenge will begin at the Tathra Wharf from 7am, with participants expected to arrive at Merimbula Wharf around 2.30pm.
Ms McColl said the goal of the annual festival was to draw people from further afield to the Sapphire Coast during the quieter season.
"This event is like a tasting plate of what's on offer down here during winter," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
