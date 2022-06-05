Merimbula Red Cross volunteers recognised for their work in Black Summer bushfires

A number of local Red Cross volunteers have been recognised for their work during and after the Black Summer bushfires.
When the Merimbula team of Red Cross emergency support volunteers met on Wednesday, June 1, for their bi-annual meeting it was an opportunity for Megan Chisholm, regional operations manager, to award the National Emergency Medal to those who had been unable to attend the regional forum in April.
The award was presented in recognition of the many hours which members volunteered in evacuation centres, recovery centres and follow up events, relating to the Black Summer bushfires of 1999/2020.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
