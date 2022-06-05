Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula Red Cross volunteers recognised for their work in Black Summer bushfires

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 6 2022 - 5:26am, first published June 5 2022 - 10:59pm
Members and guests at the meeting, back: Carlene Ramsay, Gail Gould, Alison Jenkins, Jenny Robbins, Helen Fisher, Merilyn Souter, Jane Burgess, Sarah de Fegely, Di Petty, Elizabeth McErlain, Dianne Perkins and John Petty. Front: Di Patterson, Loretta Fella, Marie Wordern, Sharon Tapscott and Sue Muffler.

A number of local Red Cross volunteers have been recognised for their work during and after the Black Summer bushfires.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

