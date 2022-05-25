Planning Panel waits for answers to its questions over proposed demolition of historic Royal Willows Hotel, Pambula

A decision by the Southern Regional Planning Panel on the proposal to demolish the Royal Willows Hotel in Pambula and replace it with a supermarket has been delayed pending requests for further information from Bega Valley Shire Council.
A proposed briefing and determination date had been set for March and April respectively, but this has now been revised to be a tentative determination date of June/July.
The Planning Panel secretariat said matters were in the hands of council as the panel was waiting for responses over a range of issues.
Following a teleconference briefing between the planning panel and council on May 11 the planning panel issued a note of the key issues discussed.
There has been a request for an "update on progress with applicant provision of further information and assessment of the application, including addressing matters raised in the public meeting" indicating questions remain outstanding from the public meeting of December 7, 2021 when community members raised a number of objections to the proposal.
In the report from the May 11 briefing, the planning panel noted: "Panel requested that all issues raised in record of briefing dated 7/12/21 are addressed in the assessment report."
The key issues raised at that briefing included: the justification for demolition of a historic hotel and the need for an external independent review of the heritage impact statement, appropriateness of building design and scale and need for external expert advice, socio-economic impact, traffic strategy and impact, on-site safety, impact on Panboola, potential site contamination and whether a preliminary investigation was required, noise impact and flood effects in the context of the recent council flood study.
The planning panel said the applicant had also been requested to undertake additional flood assessment which was pending.
