Planning Panel waits for answers to its questions over proposed demolition of historic Royal Willows Hotel, Pambula

By Denise Dion
Updated May 25 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:30am
The Royal Willows Hotel proposed for demolition.

A decision by the Southern Regional Planning Panel on the proposal to demolish the Royal Willows Hotel in Pambula and replace it with a supermarket has been delayed pending requests for further information from Bega Valley Shire Council.

