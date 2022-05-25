Merimbula Jazz Festival returns to celebrate a big birthday

An afternoon of food, music and other entertainment will flow into the early evening as part of the WinterSun Festival which is also taking place. This will include the Mitchies Jetty Salty Swim at 8am on Saturday, followed by a longer 1.2km Jetty to Jetty lake swim for the competitive cool water enthusiasts and the opportunity to take part in the 27km Wharf to Wharf Walk from Tathra to Merimbula on Sunday morning. See https://wintersunfest.com.au/ for more details.