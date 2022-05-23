Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Merimbula Jazz Festival looking for stage managers

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:33am, first published May 23 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Are you comfortable behind the mic - the jazz festival is looking for stage managers.

If you're comfortable behind the mic and would like a free pass to the Merimbula Jazz Festival you might want to consider volunteering as a stage manager.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.