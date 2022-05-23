Merimbula Jazz Festival looking for stage managers

If you're comfortable behind the mic and would like a free pass to the Merimbula Jazz Festival you might want to consider volunteering as a stage manager.
The 40th Merimbula Jazz Festival runs from June 10 to June 13 with stage managers required for Friday evening, June 10, Saturday afternoon and evening, June 11 and Sunday afternoon and evening, June 12.
Stage managers ensure the smooth running of the program by making sure bands are ready to go on stage at the allocated time, announcing them on stage and thanking them afterwards.
Volunteers will receive a festival badge if they donate some of their time over the weekend. Start and finish times are negotiable, but typically the shifts are for two hours.
If you are interested call Adrian on 0419 557 800.
