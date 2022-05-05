Merimbula News Weekly
Use of Public Land fees waived for not-for-profit organisations by Bega Valley Shire Council

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 5 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:00am
Twilight markets such as those in Merimbula over the holiday period will be one of the activities exempt from Public Use of Land fees if it is a not-for-profit activiity.

Council has agreed to waive charges under its Use of Public Land policy in respect of activities by not-for-profit organisations.

