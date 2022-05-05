Use of Public Land fees waived for not-for-profit organisations by Bega Valley Shire Council

Council has agreed to waive charges under its Use of Public Land policy in respect of activities by not-for-profit organisations.
The move was preceded by an address to council from president of Merimbula Chamber of Commerce Nigel Ayling who said he was speaking for the changes to the policy.
Mr Ayling said he was speaking in his role as chair of the Bega Valley Shire Business Forum which represents seven chambers of commerce.
A number of the chambers had been charged Use of Public Land fees of more than $700 to use council property for markets and other community events but the events were run by volunteers and for the benefit of the community and the organisations did not stand to make any profit from these events," Mr Ayling told the council.
He also mentioned the Triumph Car Club which was looking to bring around 170 people to Merimbula staying for seven nights which would bring around $200,000 to the local economy.
Under the current policy the CEO, Anthony McMahon had the ability to waive these fees but had declined to, citing budgetary restraints but Mr Ayling said that waiving a fee didn't require any funds in the budget.
He also questioned the decision and said council had recently voted to waive over $200,000 in fees for an Aboriginal Land Council development.
He then went on to speak for the proposed changes to the policy which would see not-for-profit organisations exempt from paying the Use of Public Land in the future. Council resolved to approve the changes to the policy.
"We do feel that the exemptions should have been granted to not-for-profits under the existing policy, but in the end we are pleased to see the changes to the policy," Mr Ayling said.
The policy will not be implemented retrospectively so the fees charged to the chambers in the past would not be returned but when it came to the Triumph Car Club meeting in October, this would fall under the new policy so fees would be waived.
Secretary the Triumph Car Club Bob Walters, of Tura Beach said it was "good to see common sense prevailed in the end".
"I would like to thank Mr Ayling for his help and support and council for changing the policy," Mr Walters said.
