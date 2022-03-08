New tourism support program for Bega Valley

news, local-news,

A new Sapphire Coast tourism program will deliver further support to the tourism industry in the Bega Valley from March 2022 until June 2023. The initiative, Sapphire Coast Tourism Future, is the result of $600,000 in grant funding secured by Bega Valley Shire Council from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund. Sapphire Coast Tourism Future will launch on Tuesday, March 29, with an accompanying cultural tourism workshop and launch event for the whole tourism industry. The event will feature a presentation by guest speaker Dr Lindy Hume, Four Winds Festival creative director. Director of Sapphire Coast Tourism Anthony Osborne said cultural tourism was a great backdrop for the program launch. "Our launch will be preceded by a workshop with cultural tourism stakeholders with content developed in partnership with South East Arts. This program is about our whole industry, and all sectors, so we encourage all industry operators to join us for the launch event on March 29," he said. The Tourism Future launch evening will also include cultural performances and industry presentations, providing an opportunity for the broader industry to meet and collaborate, Mr Osborne said. The Tourism Future program has three parts to it, destination marketing, industry development and visitor information. He said he program included the largest single investment in marketing for the region in recent years, and would kick off with an industry development program designed to increase the skills and professionalism of the industry, and consequently the region's competitiveness. In addition to the cultural; tourism workshop there is an accessible tourism workshop on March 15. There is also the opportunity to participate in tailored one-on-one mentoring programs. ''We have had strong demand to assist industry with accessible tourism. It is a big opportunity and growing fast as our population ages. We will support industry through these workshops and with specialist one-on-one mentoring over the next 18 months," Mr Osborne said. The Sapphire Coast Tourism Future program is proudly funded by the Commonwealth and NSW State Government. For more information and to get involved visit to scdm.net.au/tourism-future

New tourism support program for Bega Valley