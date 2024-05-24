DA timeframes improving, latest council figures indicate

Just one development application for a post-Black Summer rebuild is yet to be approved according to statistics revealed by the council this week.
At Wednesday's Bega Valley Shire Council meeting, councillors were shown statistics of the current state of DAs in the shire for the 2023 calendar year.
The report also covered DAs received and either completed or yet to be assessed between January and March 2024.
There were also the overall figures for bushfire rebuilds.
That table showed the council had received 141 bushfire-related DAs as of February 2024. Of those, 140 had been approved.
Construction certificates have been approved for 126 builds, and occupation certificates issued for 71.
Council staff reported the average DA processing time (not including what they called 'stop clock' days) for bushfire rebuilds was 35.12 days.
Stop clock days refer to the time taken for the applicant to provide additional information.
The council reported it had assessed and approved 414 DAs during 2023, with an average processing time of just under 118 days.
The estimated cost of construction for all the year's approved developments was more than $227million.
In the most recent quarter, 23 new DAs were received by the council, 70 had been determined.
Staff reported that during this period, the average net DA processing time was 86.15 days, compared to the 2023 net average of 117.77 days.
Council said it had recently filled the development engineer role that had been vacant for some time, and recruitment was ongoing to fill two vacant town planner positions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.