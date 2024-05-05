Merimbula News Weeklysport
Bulldogs tear into Blue Heelers on first grade road trip

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 7 2024 - 8:50pm, first published May 5 2024 - 4:46pm
The mountain roadtrip didn't take the air out of the Bulldogs, with Merimbula-Pambula downing the Bombala Blue Heelers 50-4 on Saturday, May 4.

