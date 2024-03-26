52 Gilcrest Road, Buckajo

Treat yourself to the lifestyle so many crave with this 10.5 acre property on the tranquil Bega River.
"It is a beautiful blend of bush and cleared land, with stunning gardens, and direct water access where you can swim, fish, and enjoy the natural setting," said Natalie Scott, real estate agent.
A haven for peaceful small acreage living, immerse yourself in a private pocket of nature and let the kids explore, away from the hustle and bustle of town. Though, conveniently, you're still within a ten minute drive of Bega's centre, and 25 minutes from popular Tathra beaches.
The beautifully designed home offers a front seat view over the perfectly manicured lawns and luscious landscaped gardens with a Bega River backdrop.
"The home is gorgeous, and features a lovely self-contained studio attached to the separate double garage, which is great for extra income, or for extended family," Ms Scott said.
Inside, the inviting abundance of space creates a functional and relaxed environment for family living all year round. Enjoy the perks of a well designed, open-plan layout, and marvel at the raked ceilings and exposed beams.
You can host guests on the covered rear patio, spend time in the east facing front yard with a thriving garden and leafy outlook, or relish hours of fun in the pool and spa. It truly offers the most alluring lifestyle.
