Exciting re-brand for local real estate team Advertising Feature

The Sapphire Coast Accommodation and Real Estate team. Pictures supplied

The former Raine and Horne Merimbula team proudly re-introduce themselves as Sapphire Coast Accommodation and Real Estate.

With a combined experience of over 70 years and extensive knowledge of the Sapphire Coast area, they offer competitive services for sales, permanent and holiday property management.



With a vast portfolio of holiday homes around the area, and a tourism background, they can assist in creating the perfect coastal holiday.

MEET THE TEAM

Marita Brandauer, licensee in charge

Marita has over 40 years experience in real estate and specialises in property management. She was the overseeing property manager on a Snowy Mountains rent roll with nearly 200 holiday properties. Marita relocated to a small farm in Bournda, where she established Raine and Horne Merimbula.

Kristi Symonds, licensed sales agent

Kristi has a wealth of experience in the real estate industry. In 2022 she was awarded RateMyAgent Agent Of The Year in Merimbula and recognised in the top 20% of agents nationwide for her "commitment to customer service". Her greatest satisfaction comes from matching the right people to the right property.

Leanne Giliberto, sales associate

Leanne has 20 years' experience in the real estate industry, specialising in sales. After managing and owning her own real estate business, she appreciates what it takes to be successful in the industry. She is passionate about helping clients achieve their goals and believes in open and honest communication.

Karli Doyle, permanent property manager

Born and raised in Pambula, Karli has extensive local knowledge and connections throughout her community. With a background in aged-care nursing, her experience and demeanour makes her a caring and diligent member of the team.

Sherrie McCarthy, administration and reservations

Sherrie spent her childhood growing up in Mystery Bay before moving to Tura Beach, where she is raising her young family. She has managed multiple teams, from large chain stores to small local businesses. Sherrie is the first point of contact for property enquiries.

Anna Brandauer, holiday property and reservations manager