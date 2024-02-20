Fun and games as 1st Merimbula Scouts return after five years

New Scout leaders came together at 1st Merimbula Scouts to receive the Australian flag from member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain on Monday evening, February 19.
Merimbula's Scout Hall was full with around 30 enthusiastic Scouts and Scouts in the making as Scouting returned to the town.
In presenting the flag to District Scout leader Neville Cowgill, Ms McBain said what a pleasure it was to be there.
"It is the first time in five years that the Scouts are here in the hall and I am delighted to see you all join," Ms McBain said.
The evening was the culmination of work behind the scenes to get 1st Merimbula Scouts up and running once more, and the formal start of meetings on a regular basis.
COVID took its toll on the Scout operations and it became vital to find new leaders. In the interim the existing committee carefully kept the group ticking over on paper with the hope and aim to revitalise it as soon as leaders became available.
The group had struggled to find new leaders in 2019 after long-term leader Jim Clark retired and then COVID closed down a lot of activities.
It wasn't too long before three local parents, Arian Manca, Grant Smith and Matt Bottomley put up their hands.
With children of the relevant age to enjoy Scouts, they had a vested interest in seeing the group return to full, and fun activities.
Mr Cowgill thanked everyone for being part of the journey.
Mr Smith said everyone was learning but they had put up their hands because leaders were needed.
It didn't take long before games were underway with Ms Smith explaining the task to get into a huddle, grasp the hands of two different people and then try to work out how to untwist yourself.
Meanwhile in another part of the hall a line of children had a playing card clasped to their chest. They had to work out where in the line they needed to stand according to the number. The only help they had was from a whispered card number from the person on their left.
There was great interest as a bag of marshmallows and spaghetti appeared on the table.
Ms Manca explained to the group that they needed to build as tall a tower as possible using the two ingredients.
With marshmallows as feet, and the spaghetti rods carefully stuck in, the towers started taking shape.
The group includes Cubs, Joeys and Scouts covering from age 5-14, Ms Manca said. They meet every Monday evening from 5.30-6.30pm and new members are welcome.
However Ms Manca said it was important for anyone wanting to attend to register first on the Scouts website so that they were covered for insurance purposes. If you are uncertain whether your child might like Scouts, it is possible to do a trial term free.
