EAT Festival 2024: 'bigger and better than ever' committee members say

Nothing brings people together like good food and Merimbula Eat Festival has successfully been doing so for the last decade with their eleventh year coming up in March 2024.
Any foodie that has visited or lived on the Sapphire Coast will tell you that the foodie scene is ever expanding in the area and so too is the beloved local EAT Festival.
Organisers of the festival have said this year's event will be bigger than ever, having allocated four big days for the festival featuring "the best tide to table, farm to fork and garden to glass experiences the region has to offer".
The main event of the entire festival will take place on the foreshore of Merimbula's lake at Fishpen on Sunday March 10, from 10am to 2pm. No bookings will be needed.
During that time people will be able to browse, explore and taste a range of dishes, produce and local creations which will be on display in food vans and stalls.
Organising committee spokeswoman Amanda Heather said there will be a "whole raft of newbies plus the long list of talented regulars who serve up the goods every year".
"Visitors can't miss the second ever running of the 'oyster and spoon' race where six of the region's finest chefs, producers and foodie legends compete to determine who's the fastest foodie of them all," Ms Heather added.
In addition to the big day on March 10th, the 2024 EAT Festival program will feature several partner events across three days. Starting from Thursday March 7 and finishing on Saturday the 9. These include TOAST's Small batch dinner, Merimbula Wharf Family Fish n Chip Fest, Oyster Shucking School at Broadwater Oysters.
As well as the Long Table Lunch at Wheelers, a seven course degustation with paired Canberra Region wines at recently hatted Mimosa Wines, a seafood extravaganza at Tidal Restaurant in Merimbula and not one but two Cat Balou Sunset Cruises around Twofold Bay.
Cat Balou has also reported they might be adding in sunset cruises on the Sunday after the Merimbula EAT festival is finished, to find out more you can call the business on 0427 962 027.
Partner events take place at various locations and are ticketed events, numbers are limited. For more information contact Amanda Heather on 0407 191 142 and to book the partner events, visit www.eatfestival.com.au.
