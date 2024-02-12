Club Sapphire's gig-filled start to the year a gem for artists, audiences

Club Sapphire's marketing coordinator Mia Maze stands in her office smiling at the club's summer success, concert posters fanned out on a table in a variety of styles, some scribbled and signed by bands.
They began the year dancing in the bright fluoros and mullets with The Never Ending 80s, rocked with The Radiators, The Whitlams, High Voltage, and The Rubens, laughed with Jimeoin, and experienced Dreams, the Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks show.
But unlike clubs that may have a lineup like this over the course of months, Club Sapphire Merimbula's auditorium held them over January alone.
"Every weekend in January we did at least two shows, and sometimes we did a show on a Thursday as well, so really big for the club, really big for the area," Ms Maze said.
"This year was our first year since COVID that we were able to ramp back up our entertainment to the same level we had before COVID.
"[It] was really great because we were able to embrace the opportunity to bring people back to the club, let them enjoy some of the best bands in the area, and bring their friends and family to do that."
In terms of ticket sales, High Voltage AC/DC show and The Radiators both sold approximately 160 each, The Whitlams had 304, Jimeoin had 330, Never Ending 80s had 459, Dreams Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks tribute had 520, and The Rubens took the club record.
"The Rubens was actually our biggest event ever, so that attracted the biggest crowd that we have ever had at Club Sapphire, we opened that up to 700," Ms Maze said.
"We could have sold more but we wanted to make sure the environment was the best it could be and the show could be the best it could be as well.
"And I've got to say, all the acts were so beautiful and brilliant with our local community, The Rubens and their support act the Day We Ran were amazing in terms of allowing our visitors to meet them, as well as doing signings, and they had merchandise."
Ms Maze said some even had the opportunity to go backstage and share beautiful moments often unattainable at larger touring venues, rather than the intimacy of a club's atmosphere.
"Our number one goal now is to regain our position as being the number one choice for live entertainment, plus also for functions and events," she said, after COVID put a hold on touring artists.
With the dedication from David Sparkes, entertainment and production coordinator, Ms Maze said he had, "booked the best acts for the venue over the January period and is continuing to find us the best artists."
"We've proven people want to get back out there again and enjoy entertainment, and if we put the show on they'll come, so we're continuing that all through the year," she said.
