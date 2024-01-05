Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula News Weekly's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Pambula Hall to host folk music as part of Festival of Small Halls

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated January 10 2024 - 1:02pm, first published January 5 2024 - 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Pambula Hall is hosting a rare musical event on Wednesday, January 17, when the Festival of Small Halls bring folk performers Ryan Young and Alana Wilkinson to the Shoalhaven.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.