Carols by Candlelight at Berrambool

Get ready for a night of Christmas carols and a chat to Santa at the Pambula-Merimbula Lions Club Carols at Berrambool Oval, Merimbula on Friday, December 8 from 6pm.
The free family friendly community event will be held on the AFL Oval and everyone attending is asked to bring a chair or picnic rugs, a picnic and join in the carols and traditional Christmas songs.
Felicity Dowd who recently won the Australian Folk Music Award and has been named in the top ten finalists for the Toyota Star Maker Winner in Tamworth is the headline act. There will also be music by Sam Stevenson, The Sugarants, Ricky Bloomfield, Cherie Glanville & Stillwater Trio, Wolumla School of Music, Sapphire Life Church Nativity and Pambula & Merimbula Primary Schools.
This project has been assisted by the Reconnecting Regional NSW Grant program and the Bega Valley Shire Council Community Grants Program
