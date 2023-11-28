Carols by Candlelight at Berrambool

Felicity Dowd who recently won the Australian Folk Music Award and has been named in the top ten finalists for the Toyota Star Maker Winner in Tamworth is the headline act. There will also be music by Sam Stevenson, The Sugarants, Ricky Bloomfield, Cherie Glanville & Stillwater Trio, Wolumla School of Music, Sapphire Life Church Nativity and Pambula & Merimbula Primary Schools.