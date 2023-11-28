Carols by Candlelight at Berrambool

Merimbula News Weekly
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Pambula-Merimbula Lions host Carols on Berrambool

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated November 28 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 2:23pm
Get ready for a night of Christmas carols and a chat to Santa at the Pambula-Merimbula Lions Club Carols at Berrambool Oval, Merimbula on Friday, December 8 from 6pm.

