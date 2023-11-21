The Social Justices Advocates of the Sapphire Coast (SJA) are holding a fundraising concert in support of their 'It's up to us' campaign, this Sunday, November 26 at Oaklands/Longstocking Brewery in Pambula.
Gavin Bell from SJA said all ticket sales will go directly into the housing and homeless program, and was excited to see the concert go ahead and the resulting help the funds will provide to the community through the current housing crisis.
"For every $40,000 we raise, that's a brand new transportable home which provides a housing solution to a homeless person or family," Mr Bell said, with six of these transportable homes on the Far South Coast being utilised, 20 caravans and another 80 on bushfire sites, being used daily.
"[Ticket sales are] purely towards purchasing new properties, our other costs are covered by other fundraising for the various other things that we'd do.
"But this would go into a bucket as part of the 'It's up to us' fund, which we started in July 2021 and we're now well over $400,000 raised from community, individuals and businesses," he said.
"It's just a great community event, lots of crowd participation, and these [artists] are real gems in our local community and you just walk away with a smile on your face."
The benefit concert will run from 3pm to 8pm, and will feature music from international musician Kim Churchill, who is originally from Pambula Beach, will be returning to a stage on the Far South Coast after making his last appearance in the suburb during the extremely successful 2023 Wanderer Festival.
Other performances will be from The Stumblin' Wilburys, Wild Things Run, Telepathetics, Alice Wiebe, and Rhys Davies as the MC.
Click here for tickets and more information.
