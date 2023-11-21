Merimbula News Weekly
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Social Justice Advocates fundraising benefit concert at Pambula to raise money for homeless units

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated November 22 2023 - 11:46am, first published November 21 2023 - 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kim Churchill at the 2023 Wanderer Festival. Picture by Amandine Ahrens
Kim Churchill at the 2023 Wanderer Festival. Picture by Amandine Ahrens

The Social Justices Advocates of the Sapphire Coast (SJA) are holding a fundraising concert in support of their 'It's up to us' campaign, this Sunday, November 26 at Oaklands/Longstocking Brewery in Pambula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.