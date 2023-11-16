Three artistic youngsters will shortly see their work writ large when their designs adorn a couple of Sapphire Coast Buslines vehicles.
A recent design and colouring competition for Bega Valley school students was judged last week, with winning artworks destined to be emblazoned on two local buses for the next 3-4 years.
On the day, judges were torn with so many high-quality submissions that three winners were selected.
While there was no set theme for the competition, whales and the ocean featured heavily among all the entries.
Keira Haenig, a Year 5 student at Eden Primary School, will soon see her frolicking humpback whales and orca wrapped around a Sapphire Coast Buslines bus.
While Eden Marine High Year 8 students Arlie Richardson and Matilda Henderson couldn't be separated so their paintings featuring iconic local marine life, Mitchies Jetty and Indigenous design elements will each coat one half of a second bus.
Tim Wilson from Wilsons Designs is in the process of converting the drawing and paintings to large-scale vinyl wraps for the buses, which were expected to be revealed to the students and public later this month.
Judges included Rhys Treloar from Sapphire Coast Destination Marketing, Debbie Meers from Cruise Eden, Hannah Bellenger and Ellie Parker from Bendigo Bank, Genevieve Mus'sell from 2EC/PowerFM and Ben Smyth from ACM.
IN OTHER NEWS
Jamie Klemm from Sapphire Coast Buslines was full of praise for the winners and said everyone who entered would also be given a special gift in appreciation.
She also thanked Bendigo Community Bank Pambula and District for its sponsorship contributions.
