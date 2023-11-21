Access to the crystal blue

Live your dream coastal lifestyle in this rare and exceptionally positioned property.
"It's in a fabulous spot on the waterfront with a beautiful reserve right next door, giving you direct access onto the rocky foreshore, which is really unique," said Glenn Brunette, real estate agent.
"You can walk 60 metres from the house down onto the waterfront, jump in and have a swim or a snorkel. Then, on the other side, it's only a 400 metre walk into the town centre."
The living areas feature panoramic windows to frame the breathtaking views of Twofold Bay, and the ocean beyond.
Whether you are relaxing in the lounge, dining area, kitchen, expansive entertaining balcony, or the king bedrooms, the stunning ocean vistas are always within sight.
Enjoy the entertainers kitchen with quality appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island bench.
The main bedroom features a walk-through dressing room and an ensuite. Bedroom's two and three have built-in robes, and a spacious fourth bedroom can be made a study.
Designed for comfortable living on one level, there are beautiful, polished floorboards throughout, as well as fully ducted air-conditioning for year-round comfort.
Enjoy the convenience of a three bay garage/workshop, plus a double depth garage underneath the deck.
