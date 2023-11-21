Merimbula News Weekly
Property of the Week

96B Calle Calle Street, Eden

By Emily Gibbs
November 22 2023 - 8:30am
Access to the crystal blue

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 5 Car

  • 96B Calle Calle Street, Eden
  • $1,820,000
  • Agency: Eden Realty
  • Contact: Glenn Brunette 0427 260 500
  • Inspect: By appointment

Live your dream coastal lifestyle in this rare and exceptionally positioned property.

