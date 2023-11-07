Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

3 Mitchell Street, Eden

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
November 8 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sun-drenched sanctuary
Sun-drenched sanctuary

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 3 Mitchell Street, Eden
  • $820,000
  • Agency: Chris Wilson Real Estate 6496 3583
  • Contact: Chris Wilson 0427 003 406
  • Inspect: By appointment

Be captivated by the sound of waves as they crash only 50 metres from this sublimely positioned home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.