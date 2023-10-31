A quick look at local-based social media pages indicates there are some strong feelings about Club Sapphire's proposal for a 100-room conference hotel.
Club Sapphire is also seeking to change the height of buildings development control from 16 metres to 26 metres.
CEO of Club Sapphire Damien Foley has said the club's site for the proposed seven storey hotel and conferencing facility is the only one in Merimbula.
"If we want a conference facility, this is the only site. This is our chance to reduce our reliance on pokies, that's what this is about for us," Mr Foley said.
But Professorial Fellow at the Faculty of Architecture Building and Planning University of Melbourne, Roz Hansen, who lives in Merimbula, is concerned that confusion may arise over the process that is currently underway.
"The community cannot properly assess the merits or otherwise of a planning proposal to exceed the building height without also being informed as to all the relevant details of the development proposed on the site," Professor Hansen said.
She said anyone with a view on the proposal needs to make a submission on both the planning proposal to change the height provisions and the concept DA which is also on public exhibition until November 5.
"It will be important for people to do both and not just submit on the planning proposal because the concept plan has a DA registered number and if approved would okay the bulk, height, form, location, scale and general function of the hotel," Professor Hansen said.
"The concept plan will set in concrete these elements if approved by council."
Professor Hansen said if council accepted the height change but not the concept plan, it enabled council and interested parties to "have a second bite of the cherry on location, design and architecture".
"If the council however approves both elements then we are locked into that location on the site for the hotel plus the building envelope," Professor Hansen said.
Council's planning & sustainability manager, Cecily Hancock said there were two aspects on public exhibition at the moment, the change of height, and DA 2022.398 which would consider the location, height, built form and general function of the proposed hotel.
The issue of the height change will be reported back to council after the exhibition period. Anyone who makes a submission will be notified when the matter goes to council and they will have the opportunity to address council.
"The concept DA will also likely be reported to council as well, but after the planning proposal (height change) is resolved. Normal opportunities to request to address council will apply, as above," Ms Hancock said.
"If the planning proposal (height change) and the concept DA are approved, Club Sapphire will still need to submit a full DA at a future date which will detail all aspects of the development (internal fit out and configuration, architectural treatments, landscape treatments, operational details for example)," Ms Hancock said.
But Professor Hansen architectural and urban design elements of the development are matters that are required to be provided in the first stage of the process.
"It cannot be a concept. It has to be a proper DA with all the relevant information as was submitted by the applicant for the Market Street five-storey mixed use development, and not a concept plan.
Council has a Have Your Say page on its website with information and details about the planning proposal.
Feedback to the planning proposal and concept development application is welcome until Sunday, November 5.
