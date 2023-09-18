Standing tall and proud, 89-year-old South Coast Elder Ossie Cruse marched in a Yes shirt with his walking stick in hand and a massive grin on his face as he led hundreds of people on a walk at Jigamy, on the Far South Coast.
More than 350 people came together to take part in the Walk for Yes campaign hosted at the Twofold Aboriginal Corporation centre on Saturday. The gathering was part of a weekend of Yes marches across Australia.
Starting near the parking lot at Jigamy Farm, crowds gathered and proceeded to walk in unison behind Uncle Ossie as he led them down to the foreshore of Pambula Lake to form a human sign spelling Yes to the Voice.
The turnout on the day and enthusiasm shared among people not only warmed the heart of organisers of the event, but that of the local Elders and Indigenous community in attendance.
"The turnout today is uplifting and I want to express our sincere appreciation for the efforts of the people who helped put this all together," Uncle BJ Cruse said.
Uncle BJ went on to say that a yes vote and the changes proposed by supporting an First Nations Voice to Parliament was "nothing to be fearful of".
"It doesn't bind Australian governments to a commitment they can't meet, it's only a means of allowing Aboriginal people to have a closer working relationship with governments," he said.
Uncle BJ said he believed the Voice would allow the issues and matters to be heard from across the country and for them to be raised by Indigenous representatives to Parliament.
"The Voice can be carried through from a grassroots level, to a federal level where governments in their desires to better things for Aboriginal people, will be better positioned to make informed decisions," he said.
As the first speeches closed and people rose to head towards the field where the human sign would be created, many mingled and shared their thoughts on the current sociopolitical climate.
Walking around and asking people why they'd be voting yes, many answered that it was time for a positive change, that they wanted to support recognition of their First Nations people and that it was "the right thing to do".
Among the Indigenous community in attendance several said they'd want to see a yes vote pave the way for a better future for the younger generations and to see their people recognised in the constitution.
Another Indigenous community representative that was asked to step up to the stage to share her thoughts on the referendum was Alison Simpson of Twofold Aboriginal Corporation.
Ms Simpson said she sincerely hoped the nation would support the Voice.
"Our people have been fighting to be heard for many, many years and it's sad we even have to be at this point but at the same time it's a step towards progression and I hope it does get through and we do get that recognition," she said.
Ms Simpson said this moment in Australia's history was also a telling time for the country's younger generations.
"We've got a lot of Koori kids here today and I just think if not now, when will it happen for our younger ones," she said.
Ms Simpson then turned to the local Elders in attendance acknowledging them for their many years of work advocating for change and for having made the effort to attend the event and show their support.
"Uncle Ossie and Uncle BJ Cruse, Aunty Carroll, Aunty Annette Scott and all the other Elders who came out today, with your walking sticks and your walking frame - still here, still fighting for a voice, we thank you," she said.
