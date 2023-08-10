Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News
Watch

FRNSW and Bega Local Aboriginal Land Council work side by side on cool burns at Tura Beach

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 15 2023 - 3:55pm, first published August 10 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is using traditional cultural practices to reduce bushfire risk on the Far South Coast, an area devastated during the horrific 'Black Summer' crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.