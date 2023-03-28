Plenty of fun and skin checks at Pambula's Melanoma Awareness Day

The Pambula MAD (Melanoma Awareness Day) event is becoming a biennial tradition that not only honours the memory of a much-loved local woman, Tracey Beasley, who fought a courageous battle against melanoma, but reminds everyone to be sun-smart.
The free family fun day on Sunday, March 26 was funded by the MAD Ball which takes place in the intervening years.
READ ALSO:
Good weather and the event's location at Discovery Parks Pambula Beach ensured a big family crowd was there to enjoy face painting, games, pony rides, a wandering magician and a visit by the Tiny Zoo. From throwing wet sponges at a mate to listening to music and watching flamenco dancing there was plenty to see and do.
But most importantly the Skin Check Champions had set up a clinic offering free skin cancer screening on the day. The 30 slots they had available were booked out by 11am, Dan Hamilton of the Skin Check Champions said.
Dan and CEO of the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation Jay Allen spoke about their involvement.
Dan was at Hamilton Island for the annual sailing regatta with family members when they decided to take advantage of the skin check.
"My dad, my aunty and my uncle were all discovered to have a melanoma on them. It was the right place and the right time for our family and it alerted me," Dan said.
He started working with a company doing skin cancer management and met Jay.
"I had a stage three metastatic melanoma in 2008 and two years ago had a melanoma that required radiation. There's no history of melanoma in my family but I did used to go to solariums in my 20s," Jay said.
They urged everyone to get checked regularly, particularly men aged 25-35 who are considered to be in a high risk group.
Bega Valley Skin Cancer Clinic (Dr Nick Theris) was onsite with information, education, and taking bookings for a free skin cancer screening in the Merimbula clinic.
Medical benefits extended to general health checks provided by eight of the nine ANU medical students in the Bega Valley who are spending a year rotating through general practice, emergency medicine, surgery and paediatrics.
Organised by the Pambula Business Chamber, the event is supported by Pambula Rotary and Robert Smiths Furnishings.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.