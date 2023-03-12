Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Taste of the Sapphire Coast as sun shines on EAT Festival

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 16 2023 - 8:22am, first published March 12 2023 - 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sunday was a feast for the senses as Merimbula's Fishpen once again hosted the annual EAT Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.