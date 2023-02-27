Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Pambula goes MAD for a good cause

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated February 28 2023 - 3:58pm, first published February 27 2023 - 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The previous MAD event in 2021 saw around 1000 people gather at the Discovery Parks Pambula Beach site. Picture by Amandine Ahrens

The Pambula MAD (Melanoma Awareness Day) event is becoming a biennial tradition that not only honours the memory of a much-loved local woman, Tracey Beasley, who fought a courageous battle against melanoma, but reminds everyone to be sun-smart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.