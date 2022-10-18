Members of the Bega Valley Genealogy Society (BVGS) are fighting once again to stay in the historic Pambula Courthouse, the home of the society for 30 years.
Reports to council show the historic building to be in a poor state with recent termite damage, mould issues, and a roof that needs replacing.
Council staff are recommending the society move out with all the archives while extensive remediation work is undertaken. However the recommendations include assisting the BVGS "to find a more appropriate site to permanently relocate to".
Back in 2020 the BVGS members were fighting to stay in the Old Pambula Courthouse and Police Station after council wanted to dramatically increase rents.
Staff recommended BVGS do not move back into the building once remediation work was completed.
The heritage-listed building is managed by council as trustees for Crown Lands. As a not-for-profit organisation run entirely by volunteers, BVGS pays a annual peppercorn rent of $559.63 to council.
But president of the BVGS Liz McIntyre was adamant the society should stay in its long-term home.
"We are happy to close down while the roof is replaced but we want to leave the archives in place," Ms McIntyre said.
"We want to leave the archives in place because there's no guarantee we will be allowed to move back in."
Council said a project budget of $350,000 had been allocated this financial year from restricted funds for the replacement of the roof and project on-costs, including relocation of the BVGS historical records.
BVGS recently applied, with council support, for a $341,743 grant to fund the roof replacement works at the facility. The funding body has announced that a determination on that grant application will be advised in November. Securing the grant funding would reduce the need for the use of council's restricted funds.
Historian and collections manager at the Eden Killer Whale Museum Angela George called it "another typically uninformed response from council staff regarding our historic heritage assets".
"It costs council nothing for the work these groups do, the resources they collect, the care they give to the collections, or the public access they provide; yet council provides minimal support to the various organisations; and seemingly regards them the same as private businesses with business budgets," Ms George said.
"Each month volunteers in the museum and archives sector contribute at least 990 hours of free labour in the Bega Valley Shire, work that is valued conservatively at more than $30,000 a month ($360,000+ annually). They bring in an annual visitation of more than 57,000, contribute more than $710,000 per annum to the economy of the shire and spend a combined sum in excess of $680,000 annually, funds that are mostly self-generated," Ms George said.
The matter is being discussed at the council meeting Wednesday, October 19.
