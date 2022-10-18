"Each month volunteers in the museum and archives sector contribute at least 990 hours of free labour in the Bega Valley Shire, work that is valued conservatively at more than $30,000 a month ($360,000+ annually). They bring in an annual visitation of more than 57,000, contribute more than $710,000 per annum to the economy of the shire and spend a combined sum in excess of $680,000 annually, funds that are mostly self-generated," Ms George said.

