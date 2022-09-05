Single-use plastic ban no problem for Valley's green meal machine

Bega Valley's Meals on Wheels service has attracted the attention of the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) because of its leading role in removing single-use plastics.
A single-use plastic ban comes into effect on November 1 in NSW but the Bega Valley Meals on Wheels service has been ahead of the game for some time.
With more than 26,000 meals delivered each year, the organisation has relied on plastic products for years but wanted to do more to reduce their impact on the environment. Now packaged meals are in recyclable cardboard containers, and delivered in reusable bags that can be returned and washed.
Bega Valley Meals on Wheels manager David Atkins said they started looking at reducing their reliance on plastic about four years ago.
"We were using a lot of plastic and have moved to totally recyclable packaging for food," he said.
"We've got our own Meals on Wheels bags which are recycled. The food has recyclable paper on it and it goes in the oven or the micro in its packaging or you can take it out of the cardboard which is recyclable, and put it on the stove," Mr Atkins explained.
I'm pleased to hear that plastics are on the way out, you don't need all that stuff really.- Gwen Eadie, Bega Valley Meals on Wheels client
The EPA's executive director of engagement, education and programs, Liesbet Spanjaard, said Bega Valley's Meals on Wheels demonstrated how easy it was to eliminate single-use plastics.
But it's not just been an easy move.
"Has it saved us money? Absolutely. We've worked with our supplier on the packaging. Before we were using tin foil covers and containers but now the packaging is cheaper," Mr Atkins said.
"I recently met a new client, a man in his 80s and the first thing he asked me was whether the meal pack was recyclable and could he put it in his worm farm," Mr Atkins said.
"A lot of older people are amused that we've come full circle," he said.
Client Gwen Eadie, who is 88 and lives in Bega, said she remembered getting her school sandwiches wrapped in greaseproof paper. She also said she remembered when plastic came in and "everyone thought it was great".
"Food would come in plastic and you didn't have to find containers to put it in but plastic is bulky stuff to get rid of isn't it, whereas the paper wasn't."
"I'm pleased to hear that plastics are on the way out, you don't need all that stuff really," Gwen said.
CEO of Meal on Wheels NSW, Les MacDonald said they made the switch to reusable bags before single-use lightweight plastic shopping bags were banned in June and is now prepared for the next phase of the ban.
"We have been proud to partner with the NSW EPA in creating more sustainable operations," Mr MacDonald said.
"Our role is to care for people - these changes feel like a natural extension in supporting a better environment for all."
Mr Atkins said the feedback from customers and the 174 vulnerable clients the organisation supports has been very positive.
"Many of our clients say they really appreciate what we're doing and embracing the change," Mr Atkins said.
"They understand the environmental damage caused by single-use plastics and also remember life before them."
From November 1, 2022, single-use plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, plates, bowls, cotton buds and expanded polystyrene foodware including clamshell containers, cups, plates and bowls will be banned.
Rinse-off personal care products containing plastic microbeads will also be outlawed.
Single-use plastic items and packaging make up 60 per cent of all litter in NSW. The bans on these plastic items and lightweight plastic bags are expected to prevent approximately 2.7 billion plastic items from polluting the state's lands and waterways over the next 20 years.
The EPA has linked up with 17 partners to raise awareness and education on the NSW Plastics Ban, including Meals on Wheels NSW.
Find out more about the single-use plastic ban online at dpie.nsw.gov.au/plastics or phone the National Retail Association on their free advice hotline on 1800 844 946.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
