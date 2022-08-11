Merimbula Chamber president challenges fine for parking in school no-stopping zone

A Tura Beach man has had his fine reduced in court after he claimed he "had no other option" than to drop off his child in a no-stopping zone at Merimbula Primary School.
In Bega Local Court on Tuesday, August 9, Nigel Ayling, 55, pleaded guilty to a charge of disobeying a "no stopping" sign, but made submissions about the circumstances of the incident.
Mr Ayling told the court he had "no other option on the day" to get his daughter safely to school. He said he drove around trying to locate somewhere to drop off his child, but there were only eight parking spots and the school was "surrounded" by no-stopping zones.
He said there was also a lack of footpaths available leading to the school, which had over 400 students enrolled, and cars were consistently "banked up every morning" - with the situation "even worse" on wet weather days.
Mr Ayling told the court he believed the school and Bega Valley Shire Council were not maintaining their "duty of care" to ensure kids could get to school safely.
The court heard Mr Ayling was the president of the Merimbula Chamber of Commerce and as a result had previously made submissions to council requesting a "kiss and drop" zone in the area, which he said was "rejected".
Mr Ayling asked the magistrate to excuse the fine and said in his role he was committed to "resolving the issue".
Magistrate Doug Dick questioned the man about what he would do next time.
Mr Ayling suggested there were unused bus zones and no-standing zones around the school that could be better used.
"That's your opinion, but my job is to enforce the law," the magistrate said.
"From what you've told me, you'll do the same thing again tomorrow."
Magistrate Dick said if he did not send a "clear message" to the community, others would continue to offend.
Mr Ayling's fine was reduced in court from $400 to $100.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW.
