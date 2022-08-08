Merrily claims monthly medal with top putting

On Wednesday, August 3, a field of 25 ladies competed for the monthly medal in a stroke and putting event.
Winner of the monthly medal was Merrily Bell with a score of 72, from Joy Stewart on 74 on a countback.
Merrily also won the gross as well as the putting for division 2.
NTPs were won by Jo Kichenside, Elizabeth McErlain, Sandra Crowe and Judy McCartney.
A stableford event was held on Saturday, August 6, with a field of 20 ladies.
Rose Amos was the overall winner with a score of 34, from Mia Rawlins-Cook on 33 on a countback.
NTPs were won by Merrily Bell, Myriam Van Hock, Kris Mulcahy and Joy Stewart.
On Saturday, August 6, Tura Beach men played a monthly medal stroke competition off the blue tees.
The winner in A grade was Scott Richardson with a score of nett 69 ahead of Andrew Watkins on nett 71. B grade was won by Iain Keith with nett 71, on a countback from Doug Mikula. C grade was won by Terry Soulter with nett 69 ahead of Vic Finlay with nett 72.
NTPS to Ted Johnson on the 3rd, Mark Moses 5th, Michael Coulter 9th, Travis Clayton the golden shot 13th, and Michael Wood 17th.
Jason Ashcroft had an eagle on the par five 2nd hole.
On Tuesday, August 2, a stableford competition was won by Chris Morgan in A grade with 36 points, on a countback from Anthony Gamble. In B grade, Rob Ede clearly won with 42 points ahead of Robert Williams on 39. In C grade David Ellingford won with 35, ahead of John Mussell on 34.
NTPs to Rob Ede on the 3rd, Chris Morgan 5th, Norm Hamilton 9th, Chris Morgan again on the golden shot 13th and Cameron Vazzoler the 17th.
