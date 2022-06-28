Merimbula News Weekly
Road sealing near Merimbula Airport rescheduled

Updated June 28 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:51am
Council advises there has been a delay to sealing works on Arthur Kaine Drive, with works rescheduled for July 4-6.

