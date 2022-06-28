Road sealing near Merimbula Airport rescheduled

Council advises there has been a delay to sealing works on Arthur Kaine Drive, with works rescheduled for July 4-6.
Despite efforts to re-prepare the works area after some rain on the weekend, it was not possible for contractors to proceed with the sealing this week.
Advertisement
From Monday, road users travelling on Arthur Kaine Drive near Merimbula will experience longer than usual delays as a first seal to the road surface is applied, weather permitting. The days leading up to this may also see longer than usual delays as additional preparation works are undertaken.
The sealing works will require longer periods of one-way traffic than recently experienced. There will also be occasional full road closures which are likely to last around five minutes at a time.
Delays will be minimised however the timing of works is heavily dependent on weather, particularly its effect on road surface temperature.
The final two seals are scheduled for completion in December when the surface temperature warms up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.