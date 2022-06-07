Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Royal Australian Navy Band comes to Merimbula for jazz festival

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 7 2022 - 1:36am, first published 12:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The RAN Sydney Big Band is coming to Merimbula, see them perform at the Merimbula Jazz Festival.

The Royal Australian Navy's Sydney Big Band is coming to Merimbula for the jazz festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.