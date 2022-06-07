Royal Australian Navy Band comes to Merimbula for jazz festival

The Royal Australian Navy's Sydney Big Band is coming to Merimbula for the jazz festival.
The RAN Band Sydney Big Band features some of Navy's top jazz musicians and performs big band music at events across NSW and Australia.
The Big Band's repertoire is extensive, with styles ranging from the traditional swing era to contemporary big band compositions. A major focus is placed on featuring contemporary Australian compositions and arrangements, particularly those of the RAN's own musicians.
Two albums have been produced under the name of Admiral's Own - 'Compositions' and 'Straight Ahead'. These albums feature members of both RAN Band Sydney and Melbourne Big Bands.
'Compositions' showcases the talent of the jazz composers of the band and 'Straight Ahead' features musicians arranging skills.
The CD's title 'Straight Ahead', a title made famous by the legendary Count Basie Big Band, shows respect to the greats of the genre and presents traditional jazz standards in a new, fresh way. Both albums are available for direct download, free of charge from www.navy.gov.au/about/organisation/navy-band.
Listen to one of the RAN Sydney Big Band tracks here
The band continues to work in association with many acclaimed artists including James Morrison, Don Burrows, Guy Sebastian and Katie Noonan.
The RAN Sydney Big Band will be performing at the Merimbula RSL at 8pm, Friday, June 10 and at Club Sapphire at 4pm, Saturday, June 11.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
