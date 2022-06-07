Take a stroll to the beach

3 Bed | 3 Bath | 3 Car
Just a short stroll to Tathra beach, this fully renovated three-bedroom home is perched high on one of Tathra's most desirable locations. This sun-filled home offers captivating ocean views from many vantage points.
Whether you are entertaining guests or kicking back and relaxing, the multiple deck areas, with unique outlooks, are perfect for every gathering.
The front entertaining area offers stunning ocean views of the coastline and beach and is the perfect spot for firing up a barbecue or a pizza oven. Moving around to the expansive side and rear decks you will find all- weather entertaining areas with ocean glimpses and views of the natural bush setting at the rear.
Enjoy more views of the beach and coastline inside this stunning home, through the huge floor to ceiling windows in the sun-soaked open living and dining area, which flows into the modern and spacious kitchen.
The exposed beams of the ceilings are a signature characteristic of this stylish home and the wooden flooring throughout the living areas, gives it a modern, and coastal vibe.
A key feature of this property is the attached studio to the back of the home. The studio features a spacious living/bedroom area with separate bathroom and laundry. This space has immense potential for an art studio, teenagers retreat or dual occupancy.
