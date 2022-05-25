Merimbula News Weekly
Have your say on the future of all forms of transportation in Merimbula

By Denise Dion
Updated May 25 2022 - 7:42am, first published 6:44am
Bega Valley Shire Council is seeking feedback from the community and businesses to inform a transport planning study that will enable the development of an integrated transport network to support the needs of Merimbula into the future.

