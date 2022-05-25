Have your say on the future of all forms of transportation in Merimbula

Bega Valley Shire Council is seeking feedback from the community and businesses to inform a transport planning study that will enable the development of an integrated transport network to support the needs of Merimbula into the future.
Council's assets and operations director, Ian Macfarlane, said Merimbula's transport needs are challenged by geographic and environmental characteristics, changing demography, seasonal tourism and expanding economic needs.
"The Merimbula transport study covers all modes of transport including walking, cycling, public transport, ride and vehicle sharing, private cars, air and water travel," Mr Macfarlane said.
Council has engaged consultants Stantec (formerly Cardno) to facilitate the study and has an interactive map on its website to allow place-related comments on the Merimbula map.
"While the study focuses on the Merimbula CBD and Fishpen area, the township's interdependencies and connectivity with transport links within and outside of the local government area also need careful consideration," Mr Macfarlane said.
"These include cross-border links with Victoria and the ACT, marine transport, aviation and heavy vehicle movement."
Merimbula tourism manager Chris Nicholls said tourism relied heavily on all sorts of transport.
He said the return of cruise ships and the future prospect of ships staying over night plus the possibility of Qantas holiday packages coming to the area meant transport would be a major focus whether it was getting someone from the airport into town or having taxis available for cruise ship passengers.
"All these things are coming to a point where we need improved transport options to support our visitors and our community," Mr Nicholls said.
In addition to the interactive map which will be open for comments until July 31, in the meantime there will be both community and business stakeholder workshops in the middle of June. You can sumbit an expression of interest on the council webpage
Mr Macfarlane said the consultation will help shape the strategic transport agenda for Merimbula and identify improvements to the transport networks of the town.
"Stakeholders are urged to get involved and contribute feedback, whether it be adding comments on our interactive web map portal or attending one of the online workshops to be held in June," Mr Macfarlane said.
He said the Merimbula transport study aimed to enable key visions in the 2040 Local Strategic Planning Statement.
To have your say and learn more about the Merimbula Transport Study, visit council's Have Your Say webpage.

