35th annual Merimbula Malibu forecast looking good; longboard surfing event dedicated to Gary Corbett

Merimbula Sailboard Club (MSC) will be holding its 35th annual Malibu surfing competition on Saturday, May 14, at Main Beach.
The one-day event attracts Malibu surfers from up and down the coast, Sydney to Victoria, plus a host of keen local surfers of all ages.
Advertisement
Contest coordinator John Smythe said the weather forecast was looking good for Saturday and about 60-70 surfers were expected to hit the water on Saturday morning, mostly locals.
"The swell report is looking good, there's a bit of weather from the north around on Wednesday and Thursday pushing up an east to northeast swell," John said.
"The water temperature is hovering below 20 degrees, conditions are looking great for Saturday."
John said it was a great day for spectators to see Malibu surfing by some of the best surfers on the coast, competing for honours against some of Sydney and Victoria's exponents of the longboard.
"Longboards are over eight feet long and are ridden differently than modern surfboards. It's slower surfing, more traditional in the way you ride a wave," he said.
"It's popular with men, women and kids - some probably as young as 12 or so will be competing, right up to a few of us in our seventies."
Awards go to a variety of categories including Women, Grommets, Juniors, Open, Masters, Veterans and Grey Grommets.
This year, the event is dedicated to local surfer Gary Corbett.
"Over the last 35 years, we have changed the name of the Malibu surfing comp each year to dedicate it to some of our close mates who have gone," John said.
"Gary was a local surfer, and had the fish and chip shop in Merimbula and also Eden Smokehouse... he left us late last year. His nickname was Gaz, so we are calling the comp the GAZAMAL this year.
"Some of his old mates and friends of his son will be participating. It will be a good day for surfing and a really good day for longboard riding," John said.
Competitors will meet at 7am at Main Beach, Merimbula where the venue is decided according to conditions on the day. If the event is moved to another location notices will be posted at Main Beach.
The event format is a double elimination with surfers getting to surf at least twice before elimination.
"It's a really good one-day event and a good opportunity for spectators to come and see the action during the day," John said.
"The grand final is at about 3pm and is a culmination of the day when we are down to the final six."
Advertisement
The GAZAMAL is sponsored by Raging Bull Surf along with Jed Done Surfboards, Switchfoot Boardstore, Grey Grommets surf wear, Pambula Wholefoods, Woodbine Park and Hazelgrove oysters.
Entry costs $70 ($60 juniors and grommets under 18) and includes a T-shirt, all-day barbecue, prizes and trophies.
Sign on and draw this year will be held at the club shed, Main Beach, Merimbula from 5.30-7pm on Friday, May 13.
Entry forms for the event are available at Raging Bull Surf Shop Merimbula, or Switchfoot Boardstore, Pambula, or on the MSC web site www.merimbulasailboardclub.com.au or via email abalone1@bigpond.com or by calling contest coordinator John Smythe on 0407 260 015.
A presentation night will be held at Club Sapphire in Merimbula from 6pm on Saturday night.
Advertisement
Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.