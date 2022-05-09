Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

35th annual Merimbula Malibu forecast looking good; longboard surfing event dedicated to Gary Corbett

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated May 10 2022 - 7:13am, first published May 9 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Merimbula Sailboard Club (MSC) will be holding its 35th annual Malibu surfing competition on Saturday, May 14, at Main Beach.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.