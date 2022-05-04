Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Pay extra rates or lose services says Bega Valley Shire Council as it sets its course for 35% rate rise

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated May 10 2022 - 7:15am, first published May 4 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pay extra rates or lose services says Bega Valley Shire Council as it sets its course for 35% rate rise

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.