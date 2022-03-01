Musical comedy 'Nunsense' raises $10,500 for Bega Valley charity Sapphire Life Opportunities

news, local-news,

Merimbula-based charity, Sapphire Life Opportunities (SLO) has been given $10,500 from the proceeds of the musical comedy, Nunsense which was performed at Wolumla Hall. Adapted for the local audience, Nunsense became the story of the Little Sisters of Numbugga who needed to raise money for a very special cause. Delighted producers of the show Elaine and Bruce Waddell said it had been "an amazing and heart-warming journey with a great result". "We have passed on to Sapphire Life Opportunities a total of $10,500 in profits and donations as a result of our production," Ms Waddell said. "To the cast, musicians, crew, audience members, supporters, suppliers, hirers, providers and everyone who helped or took an interest in any way, we thank you. "We were very determined to be careful with expenses and make this worthwhile for Sapphire Life Opportunities," Ms Waddell said. On Saturday, February 26, the cast, crew and supporters had a special breakfast at the SLO premises in Merimbula. At the breakfast SLO CEO Janita Fernando explained that SLO filled a niche need in being able to provide modest help quickly for people in a crisis. Ms Fernando gave a couple of examples. An older couple had to move out of their home but the husband was unwell and there was a lot of work to be done in moving. Ms Fernando told them she couldn't provide a new home but asked what would else help and was told they desperately needed a skip and some help to clear their home. SLO was able to provide both. In another example SLO provided a dog proof fence area and a solid base for a good tent so that a woman who had lost everything in the bushfires could return to her community with her dog and start to make decisions about her future. SLO is based in Merimbula, assisting people from all across the shire. Formed to help address social isolation, SLO is opposite Club Sapphire and has a community food pantry, playgroup, chat groups, youth groups, a fresh food hamper program and kids programs. SLO also has a community chaplain and a youth worker. The pantry runs on a "take what you need, give what you can" philosophy and survives solely on donations. All team members are volunteers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/27abb473-164b-4cc0-880a-c2ff3afee6c6.jpg/r8_7_3118_1764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg