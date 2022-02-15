Tough results on pitch

sport, local-sport,

The Pambula Cricket Club's women's team proved too strong for a visiting Bega-Angledale outfit on Sunday, dominating at the crease to hit 177 runs in their T20 showdown. Phoebe Miller was dismissed early giving the Bulls some enthusiasm at the start, but Blue Heelers captain Zali Lavender combined forced with Mel Leech to take control at the crease and knock several boundaries. Leech showed good form to knock eight shots to the fence on her way to retiring for 53 runs, while Lavender had come unstuck on 31 runs, bowled by a clean Eloise Deighton delivery. Elizabeth Harley joined Leech at the crease and the pair tore up the runs with Harley posting 10 fours as she rocketed to 53 not-out. Kirsty Schmidt hit a dozen runs after Leech's retirement before the innings closed out at 2/177. Twenty-four by Bega opener Megan Brens before a Tayla Wilson catch was the best the visitors would muster as wickets tumbled cheaply to finish all out for 97. Abbie Matterson devastated with the ball to claim a five-wicket haul. In the A grade men's matches, both Pambula and Merimbula suffered losses in gloomy weather on Saturday afternoon. The Bluedogs had won the toss against Bermagui and went in to bat after a rainy start to play, but failed to find much traction with just three batsmen posting any meaningful runs to finish all-out for 94. Tom Hammond had hit 22, Jake Taylor 24, and Rory McAlpin also on 22 while other wickets had tumbled cheaply. Pambula got some of their own back with the ball taking cheap wickets including a duck and two other wickets for single figures. However, the big-hitting Ben Tett dominated at the crease, knocking 54 runs not-out as the visitors closed in to win 5/98. Meanwhile, the Merimbula Knights had a steadier charge to a total of 8/128 against the Bega-Angledale Bulls. The Bulls had won the toss at George Griffin Oval and sent the Knights in to bat in the greasy conditions following morning rain. The Merimbula outfit dropped steady wickets as the Bulls matched stride in the opening innings. Opener Brendan Daley was returned to the sheds for 11, with Zac Wells building to 19 before his dismissal. Beau Bennett picked up 14 runs, but a run-out and some clean bowling by Bega also saw two wickets fall for single figures. Blake Wiseman held firm to hit 39 runs not-out to top score for the visitors, but Bega claimed a couple more cheap wickets before the clock ran out. Middle order knocks of 30 by Sam Lever and 34 by Cody Hazelgrove-Danvers set the foundation for Bega to bat to 4/130 to win with seven overs in hand. Matt Priem claimed 2/12 with the ball.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/3b6ee09c-68cc-4168-8c9f-b508963a4a0c.JPG/r1237_1153_6124_3914_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg