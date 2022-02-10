Transport for NSW steps in over Anzac Day marches

news, local-news,

Transport for NSW has said it will meet with Bega Valley Shire Council and the Merimbula RSL sub-branch following concerns that Anzac Day marches were under threat because of the rules surrounding road closures. The news comes after ACM contacted Transport for NSW regarding the situation which was threatening the viability of Anzac Day marches in small country towns and villages. Secretary of the Merimbula RSL sub-branch Tony Toussaint told ACM changes to the rules governing road closures were making Anzac Day marches difficult and costly to organise. Mr Toussaint said the rule changes on road closures meant additional signage and extra people were needed to man barricades or hold stop/go signs, all of whom must hold traffic control tickets or be exempt, such as emergency services personnel. He said there was a significant cost implication adding that Cobargo was looking at $1400 cost to close the road. "We could be looking at $3000 here for Merimbula and Pambula," Mr Toussaint said. For the last 10 years the sub-branch has enlisted the help of Pambula Rotary at Anzac Day marches with local police providing control at key points. But council (which issues road closure permits) said Transport for NSW was responsible for the rules regarding traffic management and temporary road closures. "Last year, Transport for NSW updated the technical guide for traffic management to include some additional mandatory requirements for the placement of reduced speed zones and staffing of barriers with traffic controllers under certain conditions. It has always been the case that traffic controllers must either be accredited or operate under an exemption such as Police and emergency services personnel," a council spokeswoman said. A spokeswoman for Transport NSW said that the organisation was committed to supporting the safe operation of all community events. "We will be meeting with council and the Merimbula RSL sub-Branch as soon as possible to ensure a solution is found ahead of this year's Anzac Day parade," the Transport for NSW spokeswoman said. Council said it supported local RSL sub-branches by preparing traffic control plans to close roads and alter traffic conditions in support of Anzac Day services and marches occurring safely. Council said it also provides barriers and signs free of charge to the RSL sub-branches. "It was never council's intention to force the sub-branches to employ accredited traffic controllers, and we sincerely hope that suitably accredited or exempt volunteers can be sourced. Council is continuing to discuss this issue with RSL sub-branch representatives through the Local Traffic Committee to ensure services and marches can go ahead," council said.

