Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula News Weekly's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wearing pyjamas to work to support kids in care

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 23 2024 - 4:40pm, first published July 18 2024 - 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Commonwealth Bank staff across the Far South Coast will be wearing their PJs to work on Friday, but it's not because they want a lazy sleep-in.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.