How to build your own blog network: A step-by-step guide

This is branded content.
Despite our recent transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0, blogging remains a lucrative career pathway. Why?
While social media only provides the opportunity to be an influencer or content creator, blogs with strong traffic stats could receive affiliate marketing and other commercial opportunities. This makes blogging a great digital career pathway for those who have plenty to say but maybe still want to stay out of the spotlight.
With some detailed research, thoughtful web design, and content strategising, you also can set up a private blog network (or PBN) that generates passive income. However, building a blog network requires multidisciplinary thinking.
You can't just be a great writer or a proficient web designer. You need to master both of these skills and gain a solid understanding of web security basics like knowing the purpose of a VPN or an SSL certificate. If you already have some digital skills, building a blog network can be a great way to hone them and improve others.
This step-by-step guide will provide you with enough advice to get started with building your blogs. So, read on if you want to become a professional blogger with a robust PBN.
To begin your domain name research, you'll need to outline the scope of your blog. Are you looking to create a lifestyle blog network, or do you want to create a news media enterprise?
Do you want to write on specific industries, or for any particular consumer demographics? Asking yourself these questions can help guide you in your brand development research.
For example, if you're looking to start up a lifestyle brand for young female consumers, finding the right SEO keywords for that demographic is key. Adding those keywords into your domain name can give your blog a strong head start when it comes to Google visibility for that demographic.
You also have the option of bidding on expired domains at registrar auctions. Although Google's most recent spam update has made this tactic a little riskier.
Whilst expired domains were valuable to bloggers in the past, this tried and tested PBN strategy could make your blog network a target for future penalisation. So, it may be better to build domains from scratch.
Once you've secured your domain name, it's time to sort out your web hosting. This means registering your new domain with a suitable hosting provider and making sure your website is set up securely.
Your hosting provider will be able to help you secure an SSL certificate for your domain, alongside hosting your email server. Branded emails aren't essential, but they can provide an air of legitimacy to your blog.
You should also take this step to invest in digital security for your new domains.
Protecting your website from malware and hackers should involve taking the following measures:
Here comes the fun part.Well, one of the fun parts. Now it's finally time to design your new blog. You will design both the visual elements and layout of your blog.
Think about the flow of information you'd like to maintain on your new blog. This part of the process isn't too dissimilar to setting up a social media feed - except you have far more creative control.
Feel free to take your time getting the layout of your site's category pages right, too. Think about how you'd want all your blog content presented to site visitors, and how you intend to categorise content. Will you have different sections for news pieces, op-eds, creative content, etc.?
And what would you want to include on your 'About' page? These are all questions that you have to answer in this stage of your blog-building journey.
Now that your blog is ready to go live, there's only one thing left to do: fill it with content. Creating a robust content calendar before launching your blog can help you get a head start.
It will also help you to avoid your domain from becoming idle. Lulls in your activity may prompt Google to alter any rankings you will gain for your focus keywords.
Developing an expansive content calendar can also help you understand your blogging goals. What kind of content do you want to pen? What conversations do you want to contribute to? Consider these questions when developing a passionate content strategy for your blog.
You also should make sure that your selected topics cater to your target demographics. What topics are your readers most interested in? Research it now and develop strong evergreen content. It will help you launch with a strong baseline for what readers can expect from your blog.
With the right content, reader engagement will grow. Then you may receive requests for guest posts and some affiliate link opportunities. If requests are rolling in, now is the time to start using your SEO tools to keep track of your backlink profiles.
Maintaining a balance between your inbound and external links will help strengthen your domain authority. In turn, it will prompt more guest posts and affiliate marketing opportunities to come your way. To tell the truth, this is both a great and horrible position to be in.
It's great because you can get your pick of the litter when it comes to monetisation opportunities. It's horrible because you need to be selective when it comes to picking those opportunities.
The more your blog metrics grow, the more you'll have to lose. So, do your due diligence with every opportunity and think about every commercial offer that comes your way.
With the right marketing tools integrating social media and email marketing into your blog is easier than ever. Platforms like MailChimp can help you develop EDM calendars that go right alongside your blog content calendars.
These automated email marketing efforts can help promote your new blog and maintain your site engagement. Make sure you design a call to action (CTA) for readers to join your mailing list!
The same goes for your blog's social media profiles. Tools like Zapier and Hootsuite can help generate social media posts with every new blog post.
This will build the likelihood of your blogs gaining engagement across many channels. Maintaining a wide reach using these marketing tools can help you grow your blog network even further.
Building a blog network to the point where you can maintain a strong passive income will take countless hours.
Strong research and development strategies will help, as will maintaining a consistent theme, tone of voice, and approach to online trolls in your comments - sadly, even blogs aren't immune to troll attacks!
With a passion for the work you do, you can build a blog that resonates with your targeted demographics. Start writing and web designing now to build up your digital empire.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.