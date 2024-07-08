Previously undefeated Bears go down to Dogs, close race towards finals

In a Group 16 shake up, the previously undefeated Snowy River Bears left The Dog Pound in unfamiliar territory after going down 20-12.
Although the loss to Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs pushed the Bears down the ladder from their top spot, they remained equal in first place with the Eden Tigers.
The win for the Bulldogs places the team in third, only a single point behind the front runners due to a draw earlier in the season against the Moruya Sharks.
Bulldogs manager Roger Foote said he was happy with the performance from all 17 players, and said their camaraderie showed by how they "had each other's back."
"I'm very happy with the result, and it was the most polished performance we've had all year, an amazing effort across the park from all the players," Foote said.
"[The Bulldogs had] excellent discipline and spirit despite some adversity on the day, with strong wins from both our 18s and reserves [too], so the club is performing well.
"Huge support from the Dogs locals and the intensity of the game gave it a semi finals feel."
On Sunday, July 7, the Eden Tigers took on the Bega Roosters at Bemboka, with an impressive 48 to zero win, while the Tathra Sea Eagles also held their opponent, the Batemans Bay Tigers, scoreless.
Captain and coach of the Eden Tigers men's side, Blake Robinson said the Roosters had a fair few shots at their try line, but his team were resilient and defended well.
"I think that's what's winning most of our games, and we're pretty fit at the moment. I think if we play well and play how we want to play, I'd say we'll just let the results take care of themselves," Robinson said.
"We probably turned over way too much possession, but our defence has been getting us through most of the time.
"Like I said, the attitude is there, we've definitely got the talent across the park, it's just a matter if we turn up on the day."
In the Ladies League Tag, the Bombala High Heelers beat Cooma Fillies 42-0, while the Bega Chicks went down to the Eden Tigerettes by a single try 14-10.
While in reserve grade, the Bega Roosters and Eden Tigers finished with a draw, the Tathra Sea Eagles won 56 to 8 against the Batemans Bay Tigers, and the Bulldogs beat the Snowy River Bears 48-18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.