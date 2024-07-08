Bermagui local future-proofs career in cyber security by upskilling at TAFE

At 19, Bermagui's Nico Van Delft knows the importance of future-proofing his career in cyber security thanks to the flexibility of TAFE.
Having already completed a Certificate III in Information Technology as a high school student, Nico chose to focus his studies on cyber security because it is a future-proof career.
"I had considered a career in web development and game design, but I knew cyber security had the potential to make the biggest future impact," Nico said while completing a Diploma of Information Technology via TAFE Digital.
"With the industry changing so fast and everything more reliant on digital technology, there are more threats emerging and more opportunities for skilled cyber technicians."
He said studying online via TAFE Digital had allowed him to build the foundations for a career in IT, making him proud knowing the work he's doing will help to keep Australia safe.
"I attended a rural school that didn't offer IT subjects, but the flexibility of TAFE Digital allowed me to pursue my interest in cyber online," he said.
"The program is so different to a normal degree - you get real work experience and so many networking opportunities with teachers, industry representatives, and other students, which are all such an important and valuable part of the learning experience."
ACS Australia's Digital Pulse 2023 forecast that Australia will need 445,000 more technology skilled workers by 2030 to be competitive with international economies.
The Australian Cyber Security Growth Network also predicted by 2026, Australia would need an additional 18,000 skilled workers in cyber security.
TAFE NSW chief delivery officer, Janet Schorer said TAFE was committed to delivering a pipeline of skilled workers to meet the growing demand across the Far South Coast.
"Nico is an example of the high-quality graduates TAFE NSW is training to meet skills demand now and into the future," she said.
"Over the next 10 years, more than 9 out of 10 new jobs will require post-secondary qualifications.
"TAFE NSW is crucial not only for the future of the Far South Coast regional economy, but also for providing people with skills for current and future job markets."
