Renting in Bega Valley: A tree change with green gains

This is branded content.
Are you a renter who's considering a tree change? Moving to a rural or regional area could be just what the doctor ordered if you're a touch sick of the hustle and bustle of the city.
Country living has its advantages, some of which include reduced rental rates, larger land sizes, and of course, plenty of fresh air and beautiful country views. But if you're not used to living in the country, you can experience some transition shock.
The Bega Valley, on the southeastern coast of New South Wales, home to towns such as Merimbula and Bega, is a choice destination for those seeking a tree change with green gains.
And today, we'll be sharing how city livers can rent a home in this bustling region and transition to country living.
Bega Valley's local economy is quite strong, which is one of the many reasons why so many look to this region when planning to make a tree change.
Sadly, the abundance of professional opportunities here also means that rental properties can be quite in-demand during select times of the year, including school terms and semesters. So, if you're looking to rent in the valley in the near future, now is the time to start inquiring about local rental properties.
And when you do find your ideal property at a great rate and are preparing your move, you should also ensure that you secure insurance for renters, such as contents insurance, for your new rental home.
While crime is lower in towns across the Bega Valley when compared to Sydney, you want peace of mind. In case of a robbery or a natural disaster such as a fire or flood that ruins your home and contents, having contents insurance means that you'll receive a payout to replace the contents of your home.
All of this peace of mind for a modest monthly premium is well worth it whether you're living in country NSW or in the heart of the Sydney CBD.
Another concern that many may have in mind when moving to regional locations is whether there'll be enough job opportunities for them in their new setting.
Contrary to popular belief that abounds, there are typically plenty of jobs available for those looking to make the shift to country life - especially if you have a particular professional or trade skills to offer the market.
Regional cities and towns like those in the Bega Valley often cry out for skilled professionals to fill vacancies in businesses. If you work an in-demand job, you should be able to easily find work in this verdant location.
For instance, lawyers, teachers, nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers are very in demand. If you happen to have any of these skills to offer employers, you should be able to find work in the Bega Valley and perhaps even demand a better rate of pay than you'd find in the city due to staff shortages.
Also, if you're a skilled tradesperson such as a plumber, sparky, chippie or other trades, you should easily be able to find work in the local construction sector or even launch your own business.
And if you work outside of healthcare, education, construction or other in-demand industries, then you have the alternate option to transfer to working online and maintain your career remotely. This is worth asking your current employer if they'll consider it as an option.
You may find they want to retain you and will approve this. Whilst working from home may make it a little more tricky to integrate into your new setting than finding local work, you can still maintain your lifestyle and income this way.
One common criticism of city life is that it can be quite socially isolating. Most people don't have any connection to their local community aside from their immediate family and close friendship circle. Sometimes, city living can often feel like being in a crowded room with absolutely nobody to talk to.
Conversely, regional areas like the Bega Valley are more likely to have tighter-knit communities, often centred around sports or social clubs like footy or lawn bowling clubs or Rotary. W
hen you move to the Bega Valley, you'll have the opportunity to create some close connections with your neighbours and the wider local community. Improved involvement in your local community has a range of benefits, including better health and well-being and having more people in your support network to rely on during difficult times.
The best way to embrace your new Bega Valley community is to simply roll your sleeves up and get involved. Scour the notice boards at your local cafe, post office, hardware and grocery stores for fliers outlining community groups or events.
There might be social media groups you can join, too. From there, simply look for social engagement opportunities that align with your own personal interests.
Is there a community garden patch that needs volunteer gardeners? Does your local footy team need a volunteer coach? Is there a local card or board game group you can join?
Is there a local market where you can sell your wares and meet locals? Jumping into these opportunities can help make you feel like part of the local crowd in no time at all.
It typically doesn't take too long for new residents to find their own sense of belonging in the Bega Valley, namely because the local communities that make up this region are so rich.
As the Bega Valley is such a thriving hub of agricultural products and artisanal goods in Australia, the region is filled with passionate folk who work determinedly to share the fruits of their region with the wider nation.
Maintaining a deep appreciation and respect for the region by participating in community events, attending farmer's markets, visiting local wineries and dairy farms, and simply being mindful of your own impact and contributions, is more than enough to become a true local of the Bega Valley region yourself.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.