Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula News Weekly's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

SECCA awarded in NSW Architecture Awards for regional design excellence

Jimmy Parker
By Jimmy Parker
Updated July 2 2024 - 12:52pm, first published July 1 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A building in Bega has been recognised in the state's architectural awards among the best new residential, commercial, and public buildings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jimmy Parker

Jimmy Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.